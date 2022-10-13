SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old Smyrna man was arrested Thursday in connection with allegations involving unlawful photography of a minor.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents began investigating the allegations in April at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, according to a TBI news release.

The TBI did not release any further details on the allegations, citing the active investigation. Agents developed information the TBI says identified Kenneth Harless Jr. as the person responsible for the photography.

On Oct. 3, a Rutherford County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Harless Jr. with one count of aggravated unlawful photography.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a $3,000 bond.