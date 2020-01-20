Gunshots fired during police pursuit of stolen vehicle in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Sumner County are investigating after gunshots were fired during a police pursuit that shut down a major portion of road in Westmoreland early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 6 a.m. on Highway 31E between Highway 52 and Bledsoe Street.

According to Westmoreland police, officers were patrolling the area and observed a Chevy Cobalt coming out of Kentucky at a “high rate of speed.” When officers attempted to pursue the vehicle, they said it crashed into a guardrail.

Police said an officer spotted the driver walking on the road toward another officer. The suspect then pulled out a weapon and shots were exchanged between him and police, investigators revealed.

The suspect then jumped the guardrail and went down a steep ravine into a pond, police explained.

Once the suspect was located and taken into custody, he was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. Upon his release, he will then be transported to the Sumner County jail.

Police said the suspect is from Kentucky and the Chevy Cobalt had been stolen from the Commonwealth.

The incident will be investigated by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

