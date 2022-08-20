OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Aquatic weeds and algae have become a nuisance on Old Hickory Lake. The invasive species hydrilla, as well as algae, have become concentrated in certain areas.

“This is what I have been experiencing all summer, and I’ve been cleaning it out so I can get my jet ski and my boat out,” exclaimed Bill Weathers, an Old Hickory Lake resident. “Because, once you suck it up in the impeller of the jet ski, you have to pull it all back out again. I’ll show you what’s growing off the bottom, I’ll pull some of it up here first.”

Bill showed how the hydrilla grows up from the bottom of the lake, and then the algae forms on top of it.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages the lake and said the nuisances can be removed physically or by spraying them.

“You contact us to get an application,” explained Dylon Anderson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Old Hickory Lake Manager. “We would require a licensed applicator to apply the herbicide, if that is what they are putting down.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Of course, this begs the question, “Does it hurt the fish?”

“It should be not harmful at all to aquatic animals, just the specific plants that are advertised on the label,” Anderson said. “The chemicals have to be EPA certified, and that’s one reason that we ask that a state licensed contractor, commercial applicator has to put it down.”

The hot and dry June we experienced is probably why there is so much algae on the lake this year.

Anderson said that so far, this summer the Corps has received fourteen applicants from residents, which is much higher than normal.

To apply, contact the Old Hickory Lake Resource Manager’s office at (615) 822-4846.