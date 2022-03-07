HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 37-year-old man was taken into custody late Sunday night after police said he was seen attempting to burglarize a Hermitage home.

Officials said they received a call around 9:40 p.m. for a suspicious person on Jameswood Court. Police said when they arrived, Trevonta Thompson, was standing at the front door of the home, hitting the door, and looking into the window.

The homeowner told police, Thompson was seen looking into the windows in the back of the home, then went to the front and grabbed a brick and tried to open the front door.

Officials said Thompson appeared to be under the influence, was unaware of where he was, and his statements were inconsistent.