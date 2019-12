RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– The interstate re-opened Saturday morning in Rutherford County after a serious overnight crash.

The crash was reported around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

It happened on I-24 Eastbound between Waldron Road and the Sam Ridley Parkway exits.



All lanes were shut down, Eastbound for hours.

Highway Patrol says that someone may have been ejected from one of the vehicles involved.

