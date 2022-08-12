MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Mt. Juliet is currently experiencing internet and phone outages, which are reportedly affecting all city offices.

Mt. Juliet Police announced the outage on Twitter, saying the police non-emergency line could still be reached through a backup system.

According to Justin Beasley, Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer, the outages affected all city offices “and some other areas” as well, but staff were able to get some lines back up and running within a few hours.

“We have some of it back up right now and will have more here soon as well,” he told News 2 shortly before 11 a.m.