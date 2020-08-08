Interim MNPD chief releases top goals for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday, Metro Nashville’s interim police chief answered questions from the press and released his plan of action now that he is officially in the new role.

“Well, the first priority is what the mayor has and the mayor is wanting to mitigate this pandemic,” said former deputy chief John Drake. “It’s continuing to spread. We’re looking at a possible second wave this fall — it could be worst than the first.”

Drake is a 32-year veteran of Metro Nashville Police. Thursday, Drake says Mayor John Cooper appointed him as interim chief effective immediately, replacing Steve Anderson.

“It was kind of a bittersweet moment because I was sitting beside Chief Anderson when this was expedited,” said Drake. “I was torn in the fact that I had a friendship with someone for 32 years. He’s been in Nashville or law enforcement for over 45. And just taking over the helm from someone I admire.”

Drake says he plans to also tackle diversity within the department and community building.

“Walking in neighborhoods, talking to people, getting information, building trust,” Drake explained. “Those are the things we want to do. We want to give ice cream and feed people. We want to tell them who we are and continue to build trust.”

The city will continue their search for a permanent chief. Drake says he plans to apply.