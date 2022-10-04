CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Benton County inmate now faces murder charges for his connection to the death of a fellow inmate earlier this year.

On May 24, TBI special agents began investigating the death of inmate Christopher Ellis at the request of Judicial District Attorney Matt Stowe.

Officials say an autopsy report determined that Ellis died from a drug overdose. While investigating, TBI agents decided that inmate Jason Johnson was the man responsible for supplying drugs to Ellison while they both resided in the Benton County Jail.

Special agents presented the case to the Benton County Grand Jury on Monday. Johnson was charged and indicted with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Johnson remains in the Benton County Jail on unrelated charges. He was served arrest warrants on the indicted charges and is being held on a bond of $500,000.