RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate was found dead Sunday at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate, 20-year-old Manuel Blanco-Garcia of Nashville, was found unresponsive in his cell. The on-duty medical staff was called in, assessed Blanco-Garcia, and pronounced him dead.

Blanco-Garcia was charged Friday with second degree murder and four counts of felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale. He was being held at the detention center on a $500,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Blanco-Garcia was housed in a cell alone.

The Rutherford County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.