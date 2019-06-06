Inmate flees work detail in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several agencies in Bedford County were searching Thursday for an inmate who fled while on work detail.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Sachs disappeared while working at Shelbyville City Animal Control.

Shelbyville police added an unidentified female was also wanted for questioning regarding “substantial assistance” she provided to Sachs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232 or the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.