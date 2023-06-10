TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Trousdale County correctional facility is currently under lockdown after two separate incidents resulted in the death of an inmate and the hospitalization of two correctional officers.

The director of public affairs for CoreCivic, Ryan Gustin, told News 2 an individual was found unresponsive in their assigned housing cell at the Trousdale Turned Correctional Center (TTCC) at approximately 4:41 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

An emergency was called, so medical staff started performing life-saving measures until EMS workers arrived to transport the inmate to a nearby hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead shortly before 5:45 a.m., Gustin said.

According to Gustin, CoreCivic immediately notified the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) about the incident, which is now under investigation, with the cooperation of TTCC staff.

The second Saturday incident — which was unrelated to the first one — happened at approximately 8:11 a.m. Gustin said two correctional officers working in a housing unit at TTCC were assaulted by two inmates who refused to comply with orders during the morning meal process.

After an emergency was called, Gustin told News 2 that TTCC staff members responded to help end the attack, as well as provide first aid to the injured correctional officers. Both of the officers were brought to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and treated for their injuries, but there is no word on their conditions at this time.

Meanwhile, the alleged assailants were identified, separated from the general population, and given a medical assessment, but no injuries were noted, according to Gustin. The inmates in question have since been transferred from TTCC to a different TDOC facility.

Gustin said that TDOC officials were “immediately notified of the incident, which is currently under investigation by TDOC’s Office of Investigations & Conduct with full cooperation from facility staff.”

In an email sent to News 2 at 6:29 p.m., Gustin stated TTCC is on lockdown while officials investigate Saturday’s separate incidents.

No additional information has been released at this time.