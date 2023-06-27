HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities say one of the two inmates who escaped from the Henry County Jail on Monday morning has been captured, while the other remains on the run.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates were able to escape after prying open a cell ceiling and opening a skylight on the roof.

After their escape, the inmates are believed to have stolen a 2006 white Chevrolet 3500 truck with a black dump bed on Highway 96 North.

Joshua Harris (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office) Ronnie Sharp (Courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office identified the inmates as 40-year-old Joshua Harris and 48-year-old Ronnie Sharp.

Harris was serving time for violation of sentence but officials say he has a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary. According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was found in the area of Highway 79 North Monday evening after he officials received a tip from a citizen.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Sharp remains on the run. Sharp is serving time on numerous pending charges which include kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest and burglary.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Sharp is considered dangerous and should not be approached. Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are aiding in the search.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered regarding any information on Sharp’s whereabouts. Anyone who sees Sharp is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 731-642-1672 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.