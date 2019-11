WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash on I-40 in Wilson County may be causing back up for those headed to the area.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says an injury crash involving multiple cars happened at mile marker 239 in Wilson County. They said a tractor-trailer has left the roadway and is on the train tracks below.

THP is advising all drivers to seek an alternate route to avoid the area.

No estimated time was given for the road reopening.