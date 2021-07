TENNESSEE CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway into a crash in the Tennessee Cty area early Friday morning.

The Tennessee City Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. on Highway 70 West at the Dickson-Humphreys county line. There were minor injuries from the wreck.

Several first responders were on scene including units from the McEwen Fire Department, Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office, Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, Lifeguard EMS, THP and Christy’s Towing.