PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said injuries were reported in a Sunday morning crash that involved two commercial vehicles in Putnam County.

According to the TDOT Smartway Map, the crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the mile marker 268 exit ramp on Sunday, July 9.

Both drivers involved were taken to local medical facilities to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.

According to THP, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) also responded to the crash scene due to possible fuel leaks coming from both commercial vehicles.

Troopers said the exit ramp will remain closed as crews work to clean up the scene. All eastbound lanes of I-40 are open, but traffic remains slow in the area.

No other information was immediately released.