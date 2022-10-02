WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after injuries were reported in a crash that involved a bus on Interstate 40 early Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 just after 2:30 a.m. at mile marker 223 near the Wilson County line.

Source: TDOT

According to THP, the crash involved a bus and injuries were reported. It is unknown if the bus was occupied with any passengers during the time of the crash.

The extent of injuries of those involved in the crash were not immediately made available. At this time, officials are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

No other information was immediately released.