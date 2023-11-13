HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Injuries are being reported after a crash involving a wrong-way driver occurred in Hermitage early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near exit 221A, which is The Hermitage exit.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, a driver traveling the wrong way hit a car, which caused the car to flip over.

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Authorities reported that two people were trapped inside and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

At least one person sustained critical injuries in the crash. A juvenile was also treated at the scene, but their injuries do not appear serious, police said.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately released. News 2 has a crew on scene to gather more information.