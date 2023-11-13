HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Injuries are being reported after a crash involving a wrong-way driver occurred in Hermitage early Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 221 near exit 221A, which is The Hermitage exit.
According to Metro police, a driver traveling the wrong way hit a car, which caused the car to flip over.
Authorities reported that two people were trapped inside and one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.
At least one person sustained critical injuries in the crash. A juvenile was also treated at the scene, but their injuries do not appear serious, police said.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately released. News 2 has a crew on scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.