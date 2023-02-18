FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash not only led to lane closures along Interstate 65 South in Franklin Saturday afternoon, but it also left at least one person hurt, officials said.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) online traffic map previously showed two southbound lanes of I-65 were closed near McEwen Drive due to the crash, but as of this writing, those lanes have reopened.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), three vehicles were involved in the incident.

THP said there were reports of injuries from the crash, but there is no word on the number or the nature of those injuries.

No additional information has been released about this incident.