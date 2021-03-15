Injuries reported after crash involving Metro officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer was involved in a crash on the interstate in South Nashville Sunday night.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 24 eastbound at the Murfreesboro Pike exit.

Video from the scene showed a Metro cruiser was involved. The police vehicle had heavy front-end damage and was off in a ditch.

Police reported injuries as a result of the collision, but officers have not said how many people were hurt and the extent of the injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.