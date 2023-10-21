SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bald eagle is on the road to recovery after being found near a construction site in Sumner County.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was notified about the injured bird near the construction site of Liberty Creek Middle School on Friday, Oct. 20.

(Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities reported that the deputy contacted wildlife officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) where it was then transported to a rehab facility.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bald eagle will be released back to its habitat once it recovers at the rehab facility.

The extent of the eagle’s injury was not immediately made known. News 2 has reached to the TWRA for more information.