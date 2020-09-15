Initiative to roll back Nashville property tax hike could appear on December ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper is giving a stern warning against a special election to roll back the city’s already-approved property tax increase.

On Monday, Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee announced a ballot initiative to roll back the tax hike, after collecting enough signatures.

“Nashvillians now can have their say on this harmful 34% property tax hike,” Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee State Director Tori Venable said in a statement. “If the government can’t restrain itself, we the people will act to restrain the government. Mayor Cooper’s unrealistic scare tactics won’t work; we look forward to voters proving it at the polls and making their voices heard in December.”

Mayor Cooper called the idea crippling, saying it would gut essential city services by creating a $322 million deficit.

“Metro’s finances are in a place where there is no option,” Mayor Cooper said during the 57th State of the Metro address. “We can’t print money or borrow to cover our operating expenses. We must raise property taxes, as difficult as that is right now.”

The referendum effort has gained the necessary 1,200 signatures needed and will now be up to the Metro Election Commission to decide if a December 5 vote will be held.