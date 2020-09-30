Initial 911 call released from Coffee Co. carjacking case that left three dead

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It was one of the first calls to come into Coffee County dispatchers to alert them of a deadly shooting.

Dispatcher: “911 what’s your emergency?“

Caller: “There’s a shooting here on 24 West…One black male is shot laying on the ground.”

The shooting along I-24 westbound was the start of a crime spree on September 13. The day’s events would result in the death of three people, including the gunman.

Police identified the gunman later as Dangelo Dorsey, of St. Louis.

Caller: “I seen the smoke come out of the car. I knew the guy was shot. He immediately fell to the ground right by the driver’s door.”

Dorsey, police say, was the driver the caller is alerting first responders to. There were three people in the car when Dorsey opened fire, killing that passenger.

Caller: “The driver shot a passenger.”

Dispatcher: “Okay the driver –“

Caller: “They all jumped out of the car, two guys jumped out of the car it looked like the passenger in the front seat ran around to the driver’s side and was pushing trying to stop him from getting out of the car. The guy shot from the seat shot the guy that was pushing the door closed.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the backseat passenger ran away unharmed.

Police say Dorsey attempted to carjack multiple other drivers along the interstate. He shot and injured two people before taking a young couple hostage.

Dorsey kidnapped Jordan and Aileen Stevens, of Smartt, where he forced them to return to their home. Dorsey would steal guns and another car from the couple before killing Jordan in front of his pregnant wife.

Aileen was in the car with Dorsey when he flipped during a police chase and killed himself.

News 2 is expecting to receive additional footage from other counties involved in the Dorsey case.