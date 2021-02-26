Infrastructure needed to keep up with fast growth in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — The community says it does not need any more apartment complexes in Antioch, according to Councilwoman Joy Styles.

“It’s about managing the growth,” Styles said. “We are inundated with apartments out here.”

Styles said housing development is not what is needed anymore in trying to build up the southeast part of town.

“No one was talking about Antioch a few years ago and wanting to build out here,” Styles said. “We’ve really been a food and retail desert specifically in the commercial areas so I’m talking about the Global Mall, the businesses around there.”

But now people are talking about moving and building in Antioch. And with that conversation comes conflict about how to do it responsibly.

“Developers run in here saying if we develop, we bring more people in, that is more tax money going to the city, and that will help us. But that’s almost like the egg and the chicken,” Councilwoman Antoinette Lee said.

Lee suggests Antioch does not have the infrastructure needed to keep up with the current growth rate. But Styles says it’s coming.

Styles tells News 2 that plans are in the works to help with traffic needs, policing, and school overcrowding concerns.

“We’ll have a new middle school which will take pressure off Antioch Middle, there is also a new elementary school that’s being built, Rocketship Academy,” Styles said.

Styles says it’s a priority to get synchronized lights to help with traffic flow at major intersections. And the mayor has voiced his support for a southeast police precinct.

But it’s the development of the Century Farms project that Styles credits this growth within the last couple of years.