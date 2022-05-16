MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Tennessee license plate readers have been having trouble reading the new, dark blue tags at night, but there is promising news in Mt. Juliet.



These cameras have been instrumental in AMBER Alerts, missing person cases and tracking fugitives.

Now, Mt. Juliet police say they are back up and running after experiencing some issues.

The police department tells News 2 their vendor added infrared illuminators to their cameras, which help get a clear image of the new plates now.

Captain Tyler Chandler said Mt. Juliet has noticed less criminal activity in their area. They think these license plate readers are keeping crime away.



This is just one city out of many with license plate readers that have reported issues. LPR makers say they have tried to make software adjustments to improve the situation, citing differences in reflectivity.

The Department of Revenue says there are no plans to make any changes to the way Tennessee’s new plates are manufactured.