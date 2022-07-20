NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal shelters across Middle Tennessee are seeing a rise in people surrendering their pets to the shelter. Two of the main reasons why people are saying goodbye to their pets are inflation and lack of time.

The newly built Williamson County Animal Center is designed to help animals find their forever home, but instead, they are seeing an uptick in surrenders.

“Over the past year or so there has been an increase in intake, which is fairly consistent with what we are seeing nationally as well,” Community Outreach Coordinator Scott Pieper said. “There has been an increase in animals received at shelters and a decrease in adoption rates.”

Maury County Animal Services also has a rise in surrenders; they are at capacity.

ASPCA says nearly 1 in 5 American households adopted a pet during the pandemic. As food and gas prices have risen, Pieper says this could be a contributing factor to why people are giving up their pet(s).

Williamson County Animal Center works to help pets deal with the stress of losing their home.

“It is a stressful time for them,” Pieper says. “Just like if someone were to take us from a life we are used to, and put us somewhere we are not familiar with,” Pieper said.

The shelters News 2 spoke with said it’s important to think about your work life, finances and dedication to a pet before adoption.

Animal shelters across Middle Tennessee are looking for people to adopt their animals. If you would like to learn more, contact your local shelter.