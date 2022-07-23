SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — All good things have to come to an end. It’s something Georgia Warrick knows well.

“He took his life,” she said. “Thirty-six years old….he had so much potential.”

Ten years ago, Warrick and her son Mark teamed up to open Georgia’s Sports Bar and Grill in Smyrna.

Mark died by suicide a few years later, leaving Warrick to run the bar until her youngest son Jason stepped in to help.

“I thought maybe she could handle it and it really is a lot,” he said. “People think bars are fun and sports bars and this that and the other are fun. It’s not it’s a lot of work.”

So deciding to close her bar wasn’t a decision Warrick made lightly.

“I noticed that every month we were declining in sales, and it just kept on for the last three years and this year’s been really pretty bad,” she said.

The bar was able to survive the early stages of the pandemic, but inflation is what took the cake.

“The deep fryer oil that we use in our fryers for a 35-pound container was about $17 in April 2021,” said Jason. “Right now it’s closer to $45.”

Oil, chicken, even condiments topped with low turn out due to high gas prices ultimately left Warrick having to close the bar she spent a decade working in.

“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “Starting it with one son..my oldest, and then ending it with my youngest.”

Her good thing has finally come to an end, but Warrick and her son are worried if things don’t get better, others will face the same fate.

“Until things change…until things get back to normal economy wise, money wise I think there’s going to be a lot of small businesses in trouble,” Jason said.

Warrick says she doesn’t have plans to open up another bar in the future, but she’s hoping someone will come in and purchase the bar to keep it running.