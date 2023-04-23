NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Eliza was diagnosed with cancer of the eyes at four months old.

“As a mom hearing that, I still cry,” Eliza’s mother said while wiping her eyes. “Because you want to take away all the pain, and you don’t want your kid to be sick, obviously.”

Bilateral retinal blastoma is aggressive and fast growing.

“It breaks you. And with what we’ve been going through, I don’t know how we would have made it without St. Jude,” her dad said.

The care Eliza received at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee changed their lives.

“She’s a little ray of sunshine. Her laugh is full of joy,” her mother said.

“I think she’s the most beautiful girl in the world, ” her dad continued, “I love her with everything in me, and she’s so tough.”

(Photo courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)

Thanks to the generous donations from the community and other funding, families who get care at the hospital never see a bill.

“We are so thankful that there are people out there who care and give to St. Jude so that we can care for our baby girl,” her mom said.

“St. Jude has given us hope. We’re going to grow with her and laugh with her and make so many memories with her,” her dad added.

Editor’s Note: For the patient’s and their families privacy, St. Jude does not release their last names.