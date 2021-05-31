Infant airlifted to Nashville hospital after near-drowning in Cannon County pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An infant has been airlifted to a Nashville hospital after a near-drowning in Cannon County over the weekend.

Cannon County Emergency Management said the child was discovered in a swimming pool in the area of K. Parker Road Sunday night.

The infant was transported by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, according to emergency officials.

There has been no update on the child’s condition.

No additional information was immediately released.