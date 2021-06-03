Infamous Church Street Park reopens to public following renovations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An infamous Nashville park reopened to the public with a new look Thursday.

Church Street park, located across the library on Church Street, was shut down last year for renovations.

The new look, for many, comes with a new feel.

“The park has been a challenge for us for a couple of decades,” Nashville developer Tony Giarratana said. “Last year it really reached a peak. There was people permanently at the park, tarps, tents, defecating, sex, nudity. It was just unbelievable what was happening.”

The park now features updated landscaping and lighting, moveable tables and chairs, daily amenities and regular maintenance and staffing that are set to improve the aesthetics and safety of the park and surrounding area.

“It looks like a totally different park, totally different space,” Alexia Poe, spokeswoman for the Historical Capitol Corridor Foundation said. “When you look at downtown, this is really one of the only places to enjoy green space.”

In addition, dozens of programs, including fitness classes, children’s story time with the Nashville Public Library and concerts will be available to the public for free.

Additional programming will include author talks, hula hoop fitness, creative writing workshops, sketching classes, children’s crafts, historical tours, movie nights courtesy of the Nashville Film Festival and more.

The beautification of Church Street Park and the free summer programming is part of an in-kind gift from the Historic Capitol Corridor Foundation (HCCF) to Metro Parks and Recreation and is part of a six-week pilot program. We’re told Councilman Freddie O’Connell will be holding a public input process sometime this month or next to get more input from the public on what, if anything, needs to be changed.

A new website provides a full calendar of events. Programming information is also posted @ChurchStreetPark on Instagram and @ChurchStPark on Facebook.



