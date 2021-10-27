Industrial fire leaves 2 employees injured in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN)- A fire at a manufacturing plant in Columbia left two employees with minor injuries early Wednesday morning.

Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Swarco Industries in the 200 block of Rutherford Lane just after 4:30 a.m.

Mt. Pleasant Fire Department and Columbia Power and Water Systems also responded to the scene where two employees were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Columbia Fire Marshal Office.