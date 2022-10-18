WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An indictment has been handed down in the death of a Wilson County teenager who was shot and killed back in September.

In a previous report, Austin Gordon’s parents told News 2 he was hanging out with friends one day after his 19th birthday when someone shot a loaded gun.

“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother, said. “No one deserves to be shot in the head, point blank, and justice needs to be served.”

Over a month ago, Austin was hanging out with four others on Glen Oaks Drive, including 20-year-old Caleb Mershon. A grand jury filed eight charges against Mershon, including aggravated assault resulting in death. Mershon was arrested by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and was held on a $75,000 bond before bonding out late last week.

“Why a 20-year-old had a gun, I’m not sure. Why the person who gave it to him gave it to him, I’m not sure,” Wilkerson said.

But Wilkerson said she does not let her son’s tragic death overshadow his accomplishments. Austin recently bought his own car and graduated from Green Hill High School.

“It’s sad seeing someone so young have to leave so soon,” Wilkerson said.

As for Mershon, he could face up to 15 years in jail if found guilty. However, Wilkerson said that’s not enough.

“What they paid in a bond to get him out, I paid over that. I don’t get a chance to get my son back. I don’t get Halloween or Christmas. I don’t get that, and for that he needs to suffer the consequences for what he did,” Wilkerson said.

Mershon’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2. The District Attorney’s Office told News 2 he does not have an attorney representing him yet.