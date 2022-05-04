NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Indiana fugitive was captured Tuesday afternoon at a Goodlettsville hotel.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) documents, officers were checking on a “suspicious individual” at Americas Best Value Inn located at 622 Rivergate Parkway. The individual, Shawn Carroll, 25, was reportedly found sleeping in a vehicle.

Carroll was told to leave the vehicle, which is when officials said they found a blue bong on the floorboard. When MNPD officers ran the vehicle’s VIN number, they said it came back as stolen.

Police said Carroll also told them he was staying in a hotel room with Jaimee Anderson, 30. When officials ran her information, they reportedly learned Anderson has several warrants out of Indiana. Metro police said the warrants were for robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anderson was taken into custody and is being held in Davidson County until she is extradited back to Indiana.

Carroll is faced with multiple charges including vehicle theft.