FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The rock band Incubus is heading on a new tour this summer, and it includes a stop in Middle Tennessee.

The band announced its return with a brand new, extensive summer tour featuring Badflower and paris jackson. The 29-city run kicks off July 21, in Eugene, OR. and includes a stop at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Tickets will be available in some markets starting with Citi and artist presales beginning Tuesday, April 4. The general sale then begins Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. at IncubusHQ.com.

First formed in 1991 while the bandmates were in high school in Calabasas, Calif., Incubus have sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, with multi platinum and platinum certifications. In 2021, the band marked the 20th anniversary of their acclaimed album Morning View.