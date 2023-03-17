MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee are stepping up their patrol units and adding sobriety checkpoints for St. Patrick’s Day.

The Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force said they will try to prevent any traffic deaths, injuries, and crashes by having extra officers enforcing DUI and alcohol-related crimes Friday.

“The problem is the ‘mourning’ after,” said Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson. “This can come from the DUI arrest and thousands of dollars you will lose, the damage to the vehicle or property you have caused, or the worst case of an unforeseen death at your hands.”

The Murfreesboro Police Department said some members of their traffic unit and MPACT unit will work a special detail of proactive enforcement and police will be in areas where DUI arrests happen frequently.

In Williamson County, Franklin police officers said they, too, are increasing DUI patrols for St. Patrick’s Day.

In Davidson County, Metro police are setting up a sobriety checkpoint around Ashland City Highway in the Old Hickory Boulevard area and said they’re looking for aggressive drivers across the city. In 2022, Metro police said 1,451 crashes involved someone under the influence.

AAA is offering its free, confidential “Tow To Go” program for both members and non-members through 6 a.m. on Monday, March 20. If you call 855-2-TOW-2-GO an AAA employee will transport a driver and their vehicle home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.

“The goal of the Auto Club Group’s Tow to Go program is to prevent injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers,” AAA reported. “It reminds party-goers to plan ahead by choosing a designated driver, staying where they are celebrating, or arranging other safe transportation.”