Incident report details 4 Nashville teens’ escape from Juvenile Justice Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An incident report obtained by News 2 provides details of how four teens escaped the Juvenile Justice Center in downtown Nashville this past weekend.

The center has been managed by Youth Opportunity Investments since 2015. They released the incident report that describes the escape in detail.

On Saturday just after 9:30 p.m., Decorius Wright, Morris Marsh, Brandon Caruthers, and Calvin Howse escaped from the facility. Wright and Marsh are both charged with murder in two separate cases.

In the incident report, the company said the teens were cleaning after 9:30 p.m. when their supervisor was called away to a disturbance. The report continued saying the teens were then able to take an elevator to an unsecured area of the facility and walk out the front door.

In a press conference, Metro police said at this time they don’t believe any overt coronal act helped them escape but rather “gross negligence”.

The company says one staff member took direct commands from one of the teens, saying “she never questioned the child.” They also say all youth are supposed to be in their rooms by 9 p.m.

“I’m not sure why that after 9 o’clock when things are supposed to be secure that you’d find an emergency clean up crew. I’m not sure why you’d find the most dangerous four people in the facility to come do that,” said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson.

News 2 has sent a similar list of questions to Youth Opportunity but has not heard back.

According to release from Metro Police, 911 wasn’t dialed until thirty-five minutes after the teens were first unaccounted for. The contract between the private contract and Davidson County Juvenile Court says 911 must be dialed immediately in the situation of escapees.

The company said four employees have been suspended as a result of the escape, but the incident report says it recommends the termination of three employees.

The four teenage escapees should be considered dangerous, police explained.

Caruthers and Howse have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Wright is accused of shooting and killing Kyle Yorlets, 24, on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

You can call 1-800-TBI-FIND or 615-862-8600 with any information.