Hendersonville officer hit, killed on I-65 South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville officer was hit and killed Monday evening on I-65 S.

Hendersonville police confirmed to News 2 that one of their officers was struck by a vehicle on the roadway.

The incident happened on I-65 S near Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and currently has the road shut down.

As of right now, the road is expected to be shut down until at least 11 p.m.

The officer’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

