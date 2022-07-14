NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amazon Prime Day is over but scammers aren’t done trying to trick you. In fact, the number of scams specifically targeting Amazon customers is on the rise in Middle Tennessee.

Scammers are professionals at following trends and this week, that trend is Amazon Prime Day. Robyn Householder with the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee, said this week she and her coworkers have all gotten texts.

“It’s always interesting when the team at the Better Business Bureau gets these, we’re individually getting four and five scam texts a day – each of us,” said Householder.

The scam usually starts with an unsolicited text message. “I actually received one myself, that’s telling us that we’re locked out of our account, that there’s been a login from a device that is not known to Amazon.” She continued, “Would we please click on the link to provide some additional information.”

These imposter scams or phishing scams have a few goals like getting your credit card number or any other personal information.

“When you get a text scam, more often than not, what it’s trying to do is two things, either steal information, or get into your phone, because it can absolutely download malware, that becomes a much bigger problem,” said Householder.

How do you spot a scam? First, Amazon rarely communicates via text, and they will never ask for your credit card information via text message.

Other red flags include, website addresses that don’t quite match up or something called ‘scammer grammar.’

“One of the most important things for consumers to do when they get an unsolicited scam is check the spelling and the grammar. That’s almost a dead giveaway. We like to call it ‘scammer grammar’, because it rarely has anything to do with the English language,” said Householder.

If you get one of these text messages, simply ignore it. But if you do fall for the scam, call your bank or credit card company immediately. Then, report the scam to the Better Business Bureau.

Last year the BBB said one in three people who reported a business impersonator said the scammer claimed to be from Amazon.