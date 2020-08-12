“I’m sad that it’s come to this” Clarksville mother reacts to arrest of 17-year old son’s accused killer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday, Jillian Neves sat in a room surrounded by pictures of her 17-year old son. It’s the very room she’s found comfort in for the last 4 months.

“This used to be Justin’s room,” said Jillian Neves, mother of two. “My life is shut down. I’m stuck.”

In April of this year, Clarksville Police say 17-year old Justin Neves was shot and killed while visiting a friend’s house. Detectives arrested 22-year old Dominic Miceli.

He has been charged with reckless homicide.

“At first, “Dom” {the suspect} said Justin had picked up the gun and shot himself,” Jillian explained. “Well, the officer knew that wasn’t true. So, at that point he said that he was cleaning the gun and it went off.”

Jillian Neves says Justin and Dom were close friends who grew up together.

“I have known Dominic since he was 9 or 10 years old,” said Justin’s mom. “I raised him like one of my own.”

Jillian says Miceli’s arrest is hard to cope with.

“I’m sad that it’s come to this,” Neves said. “He acted in a reckless manner and killed my son. He took my joy.”

Miceli was booked into the Montgomery County jail on Tuesday and released on a $100,000 bond.