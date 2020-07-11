‘I’m really destroyed by this’: Springfield woman struggles to pay medical bills after hit by stray bullet

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 4th of July turned tragic for Alejandro Perez and his girlfriend, Clarissa Velasquez.

“I’m really destroyed by this,” Perez said. “I trust in God that we will receive the help we need.”

Velasquez was shot by a stray bullet while leaving the Christ Community Church in Springfield.

“A bullet came out of nowhere and it entered her leg and came out through her knee,” Perez said. “She didn’t expect this. She has a 7-year old and he’s kind of been abandoned because of all of this. She has lost her job. She’s my partner and she helped with the expenses. I have no way of doing this on my own.”

Velasquez’s leg has since been amputated and she is now in need of rehabilitation. The couple does not have insurance. Their only hope if a GoFundMe started by Alejandro’s co-worker.

“If they could do it with whatever kindness that’s in their heart. And my God pay them back. I can only hope that God blesses them and if they could help in any way that they can,” said Perez.

Click here to donate.