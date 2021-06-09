‘I’m lost without my babies’: Mother mourns second child lost to gun violence in Bar Louie shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been the hardest week for Katonia Dortch after her son, 30-year-old Timothy Fields, was shot and killed outside of Bar Louie last Friday night.

“For somebody to just take them in one day is so, so painful,” Dortch says trying to hold back tears.

Living in Kentucky, Dortch says she received a phone call telling her Fields had been shot, and that she needed to get to the hospital right away. Rushing to Nashville, Dortch said she wasn’t prepared for the heartbreak that would await her.

“Not in a million years did I think that I would go through this again with another child. I just lost my child and was beginning to try and get myself back together, and he told me my son was dead.”

According to Metro police, Fields at Bar Louie Friday night and stepped outside to smoke a cigarette. Police say Fields had some sort of interaction with 26-year-old Berwain Freeman. Fields was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital. Witnesses inside tell News 2 they had ducked and taken cover when they heard the first shot.

Fields’ mother described her son as a loving, social person, and father to three young children.

“I want them to know that their daddy was something special, not only to us but to everybody,” Dortch said.

Earlier this week, Freeman turned himself in to police. He is charged with criminal homicide. Investigators previously identified Freeman as being in connection to the shooting. As of Tuesday, Freeman is being held without bond.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Dortch has dealt with this type of heartbreak. Back in 2019, her firstborn was shot multiple times and was found by police in the driveway of a local Houston home.

Dortch had spoken to ABC 13 in Houston, Texas following the shooting and told reporters at the time, “I haven’t been able to eat, sleep. I’m just…I just want justice for my baby.”

According to Houston police, Raymond Donald Williams, 23, was charged with murder after he was seen fleeing the scene. Williams was living in the home at the time.

“My heart was shattered when my oldest son had got killed, and I was just about ready to get the pieces back together again, and now this came along and just shattered it all back on the floor,” said Dortch.

Although the suspects in both cases have been caught, Dortch says one question remains – a motive behind what she is calling a senseless killing.

“I’m lost without my babies; my life will never be the same,” said Dortch. After giving birth to three children, she says one remains living.

The family has scheduled a vigil in Fields’ honor to be held Thursday, June 10, outside of Bar Louie between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Dortch is asking for a peaceful night to remember her son.