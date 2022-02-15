ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after a Robertson County woman perished in a fire, we’re hearing from her heartbroken family.

On Feb. 7, law enforcement responded to a house fire on Errel Dowlen Road. Once the flames were extinguished, they found two bodies inside — 26-year-old China Hill and 37-year-old Jerry Peden.

Hill’s husband, Anthony, spoke with News 2 on Tuesday, just one day after what would’ve been their three-year anniversary.

“China Hill was the love of my life and she didn’t deserve this,” Anthony said. “China should’ve never passed.”

Anthony said they were still legally married but had recently separated. China was living in the home on Errel Dowlen road with Peden.

“I just wish I could’ve done something different to save my wife,” Anthony said.

The Coopertown Police Department initially told News 2 investigators found “suspicious items” inside the house and requested help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Law enforcement has not told us what those items were.

“She was a good woman. She would give anything to anybody,” Anthony said. “She was kind-hearted and sweet. She was intellectual.”

Anthony said he’s still in shock that his young wife perished in the flames and is still looking for answers. He described her as a sweet young lady that loved to bake and plant flowers.

“I’m just gonna miss her. Just her. Just my ride or die, that’s what she was,” Anthony said.