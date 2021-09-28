‘I’m gonna kill you:’ Man charged after driving repossessed vehicle through car lot gate in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with felony assault after police said he tried to get back a car that had been repossessed.

Officers responded to Charlotte Auto Sales in West Nashville in June 2021 when the general sales manager told police they’d repossessed a car belonging to Demetrice Holmes, 19, and towed it to their lot.

The report said Holmes went to the car lot and banged on the window of a tow truck with witnesses inside while shouting about wanting his car. According to police, Holmes grabbed a fire extinguisher and went to another lot, where the witness directed him to find the vehicle.

Police said he charged up to the victim with the fire extinguisher held over his head and shouted, “I’m gonna kill you, where is my car?” Officers said Holmes used another key to get into his car, crashed it into the gate, and drove off. A portion of the encounter was captured on surveillance video.

Holmes is now charged with felony aggravated assault and vandalism. He remains in the Metro jail under $20,000 bond.