MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — After searching for a missing teenager out of Wilson County for nearly a week, the 19-year-old was found safe in another state.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said they found her Friday with someone she knew.

Last week, the sheriff’s office told News 2 many resources and manpower were used after issuing an Endangered Child Alert.

Sheriff Robert Bryan said this case received a lot of attention across the state.

The teenager was reported missing from a home she was staying at in Mt. Juliet. The sheriff’s office said what made this case suspicious is that she left behind her cellphone.

Authorities searched around the clock from the ground, to the water, to the sky.

Sheriff Bryan said the sheriff’s office was flooded with tips and they followed them all.

“You have to. There were people questioning if she was abducted, so any leads we were getting, we had to follow up on, but we were getting leads because there was publicity on this which is a good thing. We were getting leads from over the state, even from other states,” Sheriff Bryan said.

According to Sheriff Bryan, the teenager arranged to leave the state with someone she knew.

The sheriff’s office said nearly $10,000 dollars were spent on this search. Sheriff Bryan said the cost falls on the county and they are looking for ways to be partially reimbursed.