NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pieces of trash scattered in the tree line and even unwanted furniture flopped just off the edge of the road, these unsightly displays of illegal dumping have the attention of Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

TWRA said its officers are working to combat the problem of trash routinely landing on public roads and parks like Percy Priest Lake.

“It’s hard sometimes for me to understand why some people want to do this,” said Mark Vance, TWRA Percy Priest Wildlife Area Manager.

Vance told News 2 the amount of trash he comes across has been astounding and seemingly never ends.

“Why, why would someone want to take land that belongs to everyone in the state and do this to it,” he said while pointing out an old couch that was dumped in the area he manages.

Some of the trash was even dumped right at the front entrance gate of the management office.

Illegal dumping at Percy Priest WMA (Courtesy: TWRA) Ofc. Vance cleans up trash dumped at Percy Priest Lake (Courtesy: TWRA) Illegal dumping at Percy Priest WMA (Courtesy: TWRA)

But, Vance said he’s not allowing the culprits to get away with it.

After investigating, Vance has successfully prosecuted two big litter cases resulting in fines up to $500 not including court costs.

However, TWRA said most cases are not easy to investigate.

“Very very hard. A couch sometimes almost impossible; you can at times find an article that will tell you who that person is, household trash sometimes, but it’s on a rare occasion,” said Vance.

He currently has four more litter cases pending.

Vance encouraged people to take trash to the dump and unwanted furniture to charity.