COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – There were some scary moments for Columbia residents Tuesday afternoon after a backyard burn got out of control and threatened to burn down part of a neighborhood.

It happened at around 12:25 p.m. on Burchell Drive. That’s where investigators say a resident was burning cardboard, without a permit, in a backyard fire pit.

Investigators say an ember from that burn got whipped up by high winds and set his grass on fire. That fire quickly spread to other lawns and began threatening to burn homes.

The calls to Maury County 911 quickly began flooding in.

Caller: Yes, it’s in the backyard and the front yard of three homes. It is really bad.

911: Is everyone out of the houses that you know of?

Caller: We are knocking on doors now. My husband is right now knocking on doors and moving cars. It’s spreading to the fourth house now, spreading really fast.

911: Has it hit any houses yet?

Caller: Yes. There are three neighbors working on getting everyone out.

911: She said four houses now…

Caller: It’s heading to a fifth house. Exteriors of houses are melting.

Time lapse video shows how fast the fire burned a backyard, moving along the fence, then turning the corner and heading for a nearby residence. Soon the fire was melting siding on at least five homes.

“It’s getting really hard to breathe out here. I’m covering my face now,” a caller told 911.

Home surveillance footage shows Devin Dickey of Maury Regional EMS banging on doors feverishly, trying to warn people to get out.

Within minutes, the Columbia Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the grass fire before launching an investigation.

“We found the fire was caused by an illegal, non-permitted burn of rubbish in someone’s fire pit in the backyard. What was being burned was cardboard, which is not permitted within city limits. The wind was strong yesterday; it picked up an ember and the fire took off from there,” Stephen Otero, the Columbia Fire Marshal said.

Otero says burn permits are available for free once the fire marshal inspects the site, checking for things like what is being burned, when it is being burned and how big the pile will be.

Fires must be 50 feet from structures.

Many items are prohibited from backyard burning, like tires, rubber products, vinyl products, plastics, asphalt shingles, asbestos, leaves, treated painted lumber and cardboard.

“It is rubbish, or trash, and you can’t burn it. It’s considered an air pollutant, and situations like this, if an ember picks up it can spread and cause further damage,” Otero said.

The owner of the fire pit has been cited by the Columbia Fire Marshal and will have to face a judge.

Officials say the man responsible for the fire also suffered home and lawn damage from the blaze.