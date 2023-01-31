Winter storm damage in Paris, Tennessee. (Photos courtesy of the City of Paris)

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews in Henry County spent Tuesday addressing downed trees and power lines in Paris.

“We did have some downed trees in the west part of our downtown, which knocked power out to all of our downtown early this morning that has been restored,” explains Paris’ City Manager Kim Foster. “They have a couple of small outages still in the county, but they are braced and preparing for what might come next.”

More snow and ice are projected in the forecast but how much will determine the next steps.

“You can navigate the snow, but it’s very, very difficult to navigate the ice. It’s just a dangerous situation,” Foster says.

For now, it’s more of the same into the evening hours, pre-treating streets, sidewalks, and parking lots.

“Our public works department and our street employees have been out since 10:30 pm last night,” Foster says.

All city facilities were closed Jan. 31, and the decision for Wednesday will come as more rounds of winter weather move in.

Check the full list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

“It’s not supposed to get any warmer,” Foster warns. “If we get more, it’s going to be problematic. But if we don’t, they may very well try to open tomorrow.”