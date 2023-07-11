LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The internet, a cell phone, or even a drivers license are tools thieves can use to steal your identity.

“It’s definitely an uptick in trends,” said Det. Tanner Nokes with the La Vergne Police Department. “A lot of the times it’s over the phone scams. The most common ones (are) probably going to be a subject acting like a government agency, saying you have to pay them money to get rid of a warrant.”

It’s not just an issue their department is facing, but one plaguing other departments, too.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s recent ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report shows reported identity theft victims increased a little over 25% from 2021-22.

“Identity being on the rise is not surprising at all,” said Lorneth Peters.

Peters is the director of marketing and communications for the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and says its an issue they are constantly warning Tennesseans about.

“We know now that our digital footprint is more important than ever,” she said. “If we’re not securing our identity or our information as we use digital platforms, that’s how more than ever identity fraud continues to increase.”

The TBI’s report showed 560 cases had been reported to law enforcement agencies across the state, with only 70 cases being cleared.

The report also broke down different levels of fraud, showing fraud under false pretenses had the highest number of reported cases with over 13,000 reports.

“The thing about scammers is this is their full time job,” said Peters. “They take time to research us as individuals and the way we react and interact with things.”

However, reporting these crimes and being aware of scammers is something Nokes hopes people will continue to do.

“Watch what you put out on social media sites,” he said. “If someone does call you and ask for identifying information, make sure you identify who they are first before giving them anything, like (your social security number), date of birth, and things of that nature.”

Peters said something else you should watch out for is using public WiFi and hotspots to access apps with your personal information.

You can find more tips from the BBB on how to protect your information from scammers here.