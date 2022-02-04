WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Slow down if you see blue lights!”

Those are the words of warning from first responders after a series of collisions Friday morning where multiple cars spun off Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The calls for help started around 5:40 a.m. around mile marker 31. That’s where vehicles traveling westbound toward I-65 hit a patch of black ice and lost control, spinning into the median.

Dash camera footage from arriving deputy Alvin Collins shows a van in the median and a pickup truck on its side. Deputies got to the truck driver who was able to pull himself out of the passenger window.

Moments later, with the deputies and the crash victims still standing on the shoulder of the road, a BMW heading westbound began spinning before sliding into the median at a high rate of speed. Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Deputies then ordered everyone to a safer location behind a squad car.

“The roads are slick. Pay attention. Slow down. Especially when you see blue lights flashing, red lights, ambulances, fire trucks whoever is out there,” Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said.

A minute or so after everyone was ordered to safety, a Ford pickup truck traveling westbound lost control.

On a deputy’s dash camera you hear him scream “Watch Out!”.

The truck slid off the highway, then rolled one time, slamming into the truck that was already on its driver side door.

The out of control pickup went airborne and then landed out of camera range with a thud. The deputy immediately called for help and asked for the road to be shut down.

“We got one male, unconscious, heavy head injuries,” the deputy radioed.

“That right there could’ve been devastating to everyone standing there on that crash,” Elrod added.

Because the road is so icy and so many cars continued to crash, deputies were reluctant to move closer to the wrecked truck and the injured driver.

On video, one deputy was heard noticing cars driving exceedingly fast in the west bound lane

“They’re flying over this bridge, bro,” the deputy said.

A second deputy say, “I’m scared to go over there. I can’t see on the other side of the car.”

Elrod says if drivers paid attention to blue lights and slowed down, the magnitude of these wrecks wouldn’t have happen.

On dash cam, you can hear the antsy deputy wanting to help the trapped driver yell, “Stay where you are at. We’ll get to you in a second.”

Eventually, the road was shut down and members of the Williamson County Rescue Squad arrived to cut the driver from the crumpled truck.

“Slow down and pay attention, law enforcement and public safety is out there for a reason, slow down and pay attention,” Elrod said.

None of the drivers were cited.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says both pickup truck drivers were injured. The extent of the injuries are not known.