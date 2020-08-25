Iconic BNA carpet to be removed from Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The infamous BNA carpet at Nashville International Airport will soon be replaced, according to an airport spokesperson.

Kym Gerlock, the airport’s Communications Director, said Tuesday the carpet will be “completely replaced” with terrazzo flooring. She added the terrazzo flooring “costs much less to maintain” and “makes rolling luggage easier.”

Some areas of the airport will have a new carpet design, Gerlock said.

The carpet has generated a loyal social media following on Instagram.

More than a year ago, a petition began circulating online to save the BNA carpet from being removed during airport renovations.

Amazing to watch the transition from carpet to terrazzo in Concourse B at ⁦@Fly_Nashville⁩. Over 1,500 feet of flooring about to be polished then we’ll switched to the other side. pic.twitter.com/IlyriNoqk8 — Doug Kreulen (@DougKreulen) August 25, 2020