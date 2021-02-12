Ice-related crash involving 7 vehicles closes I-840 East in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving at least seven vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 840 in Rutherford County Friday morning.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 55 at the I-24 interchange around 5:15 a.m.

TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation and reported multiple bridges and overpasses in Middle Tennessee are coated with ice.

Numerous ice related crashes are being investigated in the @THPNashville district at this time, Rutherford County is being hit extra hard on I-840 & I-24, please remain vigilant during the morning commute. Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there! Black Ice ! — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 12, 2021

It is not known if any injuries were reported.

It is not known when the roadway will reopen to traffic.