Ice-related crash involving 7 vehicles closes I-840 East in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving at least seven vehicles has closed a portion of Interstate 840 in Rutherford County Friday morning.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 55 at the I-24 interchange around 5:15 a.m.
TDOT SmartWay Real-Time Map
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the crash investigation and reported multiple bridges and overpasses in Middle Tennessee are coated with ice.
It is not known if any injuries were reported.
It is not known when the roadway will reopen to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.